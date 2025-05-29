Odisha: Maoist Kunjam Hidma Arrested in Koraput; AK-47, Other Weapons Seized

Security forces arrested a hardcore Naxalist Kunjam Hidma from Odisha's Koraput district with arms and ammunition on Thursday afternoon, May 29. The arrested maoist is the resident of Bijepur district of Chhattisgarh. He was caught inside the dense forest of Petaguda under the Baipariguda police station limits, as per the police.

The arrest were based of the tip given by informer regarding the movement of the a banned group of CPI (Maoist) cadres in the forest are near Petguda. The combined special operation was launched by the security forces and local police using the DVF.

The searched team noticed a group of Maoists staying at the hill and moved to surround it. On being alerted, the ultras opened fire at the security forces and fled into the jungle. In response, the team exercised controlled fire in self-defence. During the search, one Maoist cadre was caught while he was hiding in the nearby bushes and other managed to run away.

The police recovered a large catche of arms and ammunition, including a AK-47 assault rifle along with other critical materials. Hidma, who was an Area Committee Member (ACM) of the banned outfit, has been linked to seven major violent incidents in the region including Odisha. His capture is seen as a major success in reducing Maoist influence in Odisha.