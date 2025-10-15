Odisha: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Cosmetic and Stationery Store in Balasore (Watch Video)
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 15, 2025 08:43 IST2025-10-15T08:42:36+5:302025-10-15T08:43:38+5:30
A massive fire broke out at a cosmetic and stationery store in the Balasore district of Odisha in the early hours of Wednesday, October 15. The blaze erupted in a 4-storey building housing shops at the Cinema Square area, according to the news agency IANS.
According to the information, the fire erupted at around 3.30 am in the building. The fire department was informed at around 4 am after receiving the information. Firefighters, along with local police, reached the spot and worked to douse the blaze.
Visuals From the Spot
Odisha: A massive fire broke out early morning at a cosmetic and stationery store in Balasore’s Cinema Square pic.twitter.com/MMQedQQqOJ— IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2025
The blaze was first reported in a cosmetic shop named 'Banaja Bangals' and later spread to other shops in the building. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit in the cosmetic shop, according to a Kalinga TV report.