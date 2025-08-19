Odisha: NALCO unveils Rs 30,000-crore expansion strategy; CMD outlines roadmap

Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has chalked out a three-phase strategy to boost production, efficiency, and value addition with an estimated investment of around Rs 30,000 crore.

Addressing the media, NALCO Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Bijendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday said the company is committed to strengthening its operational base and expanding capacities to meet the growing domestic and international demand for aluminium.

“Our strategy is designed with a clear vision—short-term, medium-term, and long-term. In the immediate term, we are focused on improving efficiency in our existing mines, refinery, and smelter, while cutting costs, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing manpower productivity,” said Singh.

He further added that in the medium term, NALCO will introduce more value-added products like wire rods, foils, special-grade alumina, and fused alumina, which will take two to three years to roll out.

“For the long-term, we are preparing to almost double our smelter capacity from 4.6 lakh tonnes to about 9.5–10 lakh tonnes by 2030, along with setting up a new power plant,” noted Singh.

According to the NALCO CMD, the investment plan includes Rs 18,000–20,000 crore for smelter expansion and Rs 11,000–12,000 crore for the power plant.

Singh added that while India’s strong domestic aluminium demand leaves limited export surplus, NALCO is exploring new opportunities.

“We already cater to the US market. With the UK-India trade agreement on the horizon, we are keen to enter the UK market, especially targeting electric vehicle manufacturers and solar panel producers,” he noted.

On technology partnerships, Singh stated that the company is evaluating global suppliers through a tender process.

“There are only four or five leading smelter technology providers worldwide. Initially, we had a preference for an existing supplier, but due to time and resource considerations, we are now inviting the best technology partners, including two from China - GAMI and EGA,” he explained.

The CMD also briefly touched upon global trade challenges, including the impact of tariffs, before concluding the session, saying the talks and negotiations are still going on.

Speaking to media persons in Bhubaneswar, Singh highlighted that NALCO’s mines, refinery, and smelter units are operating at more than 100 per cent of their rated capacity.

He also revealed that in Q1 of FY 2025-26, the company achieved revenue of around Rs 3,900 crore and a profit of over Rs 1,000 crore, marking one of its best first-quarter results in two decades.

Alumina production and sales increased by nearly 50 per cent year-on-year, while aluminium output and sales also recorded steady growth.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor