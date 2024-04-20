Odisha: One Dead, Seven Missing As Boat Capsizes in Jharsuguda

In Odisha's Jharsuguda district, tragedy struck as a boat capsized in the Mahanadi River, resulting in one fatality and seven individuals reported missing. The victim, a 35-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh, lost her life in the incident. Among the missing are four women and three children, all residents of Raigad district in Chhattisgarh.

The boat, ferrying over 50 passengers from Kharsia to a temple in Bargarh district, met with disaster mid-journey. Prompt action by locals led to the rescue of 35 passengers near Sarada Ghat, while police and fire service personnel brought seven others back to safety on the river bank. Rescue operations are currently underway.

#WATCH | Jharsuguda, Odisha: Several feared missing as boat overturns in Mahanadi River. Search and rescue operation in progress. pic.twitter.com/ah8TX94PrB — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Authorities have confirmed the recovery of the body of a 35-year-old woman, while efforts to rescue the seven missing individuals, including three children, are underway. With more than 40 people already rescued, ongoing operations are focused on locating and bringing the remaining passengers to safety.

Jharsuguda collector Kartikeya Goyal, who reached the sport after being alerted, told reporters, The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) is continuing the search operation. We have received the information that scuba divers will come from Bhubaneshwar.

We have rescued around 47-48 people so far and will send them back to their villages tonight. The body of a 35-year-old woman has been recovered. Four women and three children are missing. The search operation is underway," the collector added.