Odisha: One killed, several injured in two separate road mishaps

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 In a tragic road accident, one person died while two others sustained serious injuries in the Panikoili area of Jajpur district of Odisha on Thursday.

The deceased person was identified as Pramod Behera of the Jajpur town area. Local claimed that the deceased along with the two injured persons were going towards Jajpur town on their motorcycle on Thursday afternoon. They lost the balance of their motorcycle and rammed into a sand-laden Hyva coming from the opposite direction at Sathipur under Panikoili police limits.

Behera died on the spot while two others were immediately rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

Later, the irate locals blocked the road demanding the construction of speed regulators and lighting at the place. They removed the blockades after they were assured by the police and district administration.

In another incident which occurred in Bhubaneswar city, five persons including four passengers on Thursday sustained injuries in a series of accidents involving an EV Bus, Midi Bus of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) and a car at Ashok Nagar under Capital Police station area of the city.

“The incident occurred when a scooter rider unexpectedly swerved in front of the EV bus while it was in the middle lane, prompting the captain to apply sudden brakes. As a result, the minibus collided with the rear of the EV bus. The subsequent impact caused another vehicle, car crash into the rear of the midi bus,” informed CRUT, a public transit agency under Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department.

The captain of the midi bus has been suspended by the CRUT authorities for not maintaining a safe distance from the EV Bus.

“Capital Region Urban Transport deeply regrets the unfortunate accident and is committed to ensuring the safety of all passengers. Further enhanced training will continue to prevent such incidents in the future,” added CRUT.

--IANS

