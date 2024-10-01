Odisha: OUHS publishes first-ever professional medical examination results

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 The Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) on Tuesday published the first-ever results for the professional MBBS annual examination for the batch 2023-24. The OUHS is an affiliating university covering more than 200 hundred medical and para-medical colleges in the state.

“Today is a historic day for the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department and Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) with the University publishing its first-ever result for the professional MBBS annual examination for the batch 2023-24. The Vice-Chancellor and the officers controlling the examination have done a great job by publishing the results within ten days of the examination,” said the state H&FW minister Mukesh Mahaling during a function held at the OUHS Campus here on Tuesday.

He further stated that the state government is all set to include Odisha in the National Digital Health Mission and will carry out digital mapping of patients' data, The minister also noted that a Unified Identity Card will be issued to the patients following the digital mapping.

“It will contain all the information related to the disease of the patients, which will help the doctors to serve the patients in a better way,” added Mahaling.

The H&FW minister informed that the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) of the Union government and the state government’s healthcare scheme, Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Health Insurance Scheme will be launched in the state soon. Around one crore families in the state will be benefited through these schemes.

Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Health Insurance Scheme has replaced the previous BJD government’s flagship healthcare programme, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

“In the old health care, healthcare was available only in around 900 Hospitals, but henceforth eligible beneficiaries of the State will get medical services in nearly 27,000 hospitals across the country,” asserted Mahaling.

Strengthening its national and international collaborations, the OUHS on Tuesday signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with esteemed institutions and reputed medical faculties. The institutions included ICMR-RMRC Bhubaneswar, Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Bhubaneswar, and AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Stream.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor