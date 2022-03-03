Odisha Panchayat polls: Defeated sarpanch candidate digs up road, removes street light in Gajapati

An agitated sarpanch candidate, who lost the Odisha panchayat election in Gangabada village of Gajapati district, allegedly dug up a village road, put blockades and removed streetlights apparently out of frustration.

Defeated Barik Shabar of Badapachidia village was contesting against Hari Bandhu Karji for the Gram Panchayat election of Raigada block under Gajapati district. Both the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha governments conduct Panchayat polls in some parts of Gangabad.

The villagers claimed that after the elections, held on February 20, in the third phase of rural polls, some Andhra Pradesh leaders were supporting Barik Sabar, who got frustrated and started doing unlawful activities in the nearby five villages.

"Defeated candidate Barik Sabar and his supporters have dug up the road," said Alka Sabar, resident of the village.

The villagers alleged that Barik Shabar along with his associates dug up one of the prominent roads that connected five villages to the Gangabada GP. Villagers claimed that the road which was dug up was a shortcut and was more accessible to the villagers.

As a result, the people of Talasahi, Kantakumbha, Shagadia, Loba, Muntasahi village are facing problems to go Panchayat office said Haribandhu Karji elected Sarapancha.

The Gangabada panchayat is located on the border of Andhra Pradesh and has around 24 remote villages and around 1,500 voters.

Recently elected Sarapancha Haribandhu Karji has also filed an FIR in Garabandha police station alleging that Barik Shabar has vandalised the public roads.

The police have started the investigation in the case. "We are investigating the matter and will take action against the accused soon," said Sarbeswar Samantaray, in-charge, Garabandha outpost, Gajapati, Odisha.

( With inputs from ANI )

