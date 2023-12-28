Odisha Police arrest criminal after brief encounter

Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 A dreaded criminal was arrested after an encounter near Baliyatra Padia under Mancheswar police station here on Thursday.

The accused criminal, Raghu Biswal, sustained serious bullet injuries on his leg, said officers.

“We received reliable intelligence that two bike-borne miscreants were wandering suspiciously on the road near Baliyatra Padia and targeting travellers plying on the road early this morning at around 3 a.m. The Mancheswar police team soon rushed to the spot and found two persons on a bike wandering suspiciously. When the police team tried to go near them for verification, they made an escape bid from the spot on their motorcycle. When the criminals failed in the escape bid, they opened fire at the police team. The cops also fired at the accused in retaliation for self defenve,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

He also stated that both the accused fell off the bike during the exchange of fire. They were trying to flee towards the Nandankanan area. The accused, Raghu, sustained bullet injuries in his leg while his associate Punia managed to flee the spot. He said Biswal was involved in several criminal cases related to road robbery, dacoity and Arms Act, etc., registered at Chandrasekharpur, Nayapalli, Saheed Nagar police stations in the city .

Raghu was taken to the Capital hospital for treatment, but the doctors later shifted him to the SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack for advanced treatment.

“We have so far found his involvement in around 10 criminal cases. He also recently snatched away the gold chain of a woman in which the victim sustained injuries and was hospitalised too. His associate Punia too is involved in several criminal cases,” added DCP Singh.

The police have seized a KTM bike, a 7.65mm pistol suspected to be procured illegally and five rounds of bullet from the spot. The joint team of Mancheswar police and the special squad officials are searching the nearby areas and are hopeful to nab the accused, Punia, soon. He said that he is involved in several loot cases in other districts too.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor