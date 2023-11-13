Odisha Police arrests actress over extortion, criminal intimidation

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 An Odia movie actress has been arrested by Commissionerate Police on the charges of demanding extortion and criminal intimidation.

The 39-year-old actress, identified as Mousumi Nayak, is residing at Darutheng under Chandaka police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The Infocity Police apprehended the actress in connection with case (358/23) under sections 385, 294, 506, 507 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint lodged by noted woman writer, Banasmita Pati October 28.

The complainant alleged that Nayak was hurling insults at the female writer and her family members in public and giving death threats with an intention to extort money from her.

“Around six month ago, the actress had reportedly given Rs 5.08 lakh to Pati for investment in share market. Later, the complainant returned the whole amount to the accused when she asked.

“However, she continued to threaten Pati demanding more money from the female writer. The accused threatened that if the writer failed to pay her the extra money then she would smear her image in public,” said police sources.

Nayak also allegedly filed a fake case at the Chandaka police station and made objectionable comments against Pati and her family when she refused to pay more money.

Finding no other way, the female writer lodged a complaint with Infocity Police in this regard.

Police arrested Nayak and produced her before the court Monday.

Notably, Nayak has also acted in some movies in other languages including Hindi.

