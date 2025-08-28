Odisha Police arrests YouTuber in burglary case

Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 The Commissionerate Police in Odisha on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old YouTuber and motivational speaker in connection with a burglary case, informed Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

The accused was identified as Manoj Kumar Singh of Khajuripada, in the Baideswar area of Cuttack district.

Singh revealed that the accused Manoj used to give motivational speeches on his YouTube channel during the daytime while committing burglary at night.

In a video shared by the Commissionerate police, Manoj was seen giving a speech on his YouTube channel on how to reform persons involved in various criminal activities.

Police arrested Manoj in connection with a case registered at the Bharatpur police station based on a complaint lodged by one Subhashree Nayak.

Nayak, along with her husband, Debabrata Mohanty, has been staying at their rental accommodation at Khandagiribari under the Bharatpur police station area of Bhubaneswar for the past two months.

She is employed in a bank, while her husband is engaged in the medicine business. The couple was married three months ago.

“On August 14, at around 9:30 A.M., the couple left for work, locking the house from the outside. At approximately 2:30 P.M., her husband returned home and found the main door lock broken. Upon entering, he discovered the almirah inside the bedroom had also been forcefully opened. Gold ornaments weighing around 300 grams and cash amounting to Rs 5 lakhs were found to be stolen. Subsequently, the complainant reported the matter to Bharatpur Police Station for legal action,” said Commissionerate police sources.

Acting upon the complaint, the police initiated an investigation into the matter and arrested the accused on Thursday.

Police also recovered gold ornaments weighing around 200 grams, cash of Rs 1 lakh, one two-wheeler, etc.

Police also came to know that the accused had mortgaged 82 grams of the stolen gold at the UNI Gold branch, Nayagarh, in exchange for Rs 4,73,000. Manoj was produced before the court that sent him to judicial custody.

The Commissionerate police are likely to seek the court’s permission to bring Manoj on remand for further enquiry and arrest his other associates.

