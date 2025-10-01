Odisha Police busts SI exam scam, 117 arrested including 114 aspirants

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 In a major crackdown on recruitment malpractice, Odisha Police has arrested 117 persons, including 114 aspirants and three middlemen, for their alleged involvement in the upcoming Sub-Inspectors recruitment examination scam.

“Confidential information was received from an anonymous source about a huge malpractice being done related to the upcoming Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) Sub Inspector exam. Berhampur Police team intercepted three AC sleeper buses near the Andhra Pradesh border,” revealed Odisha Police in a press statement on Wednesday.

During verification, the police officials found that the three buses intercepted by cops on Monday night had 117 passengers, of which as many as 114 persons had applied for the upcoming Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)- 2024 for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors, which was scheduled to be held on October 5 and 6.

As this appeared suspicious, police launched an enquiry into the matter and found that these 114 candidates boarded the three buses near Baramunda in Bhubaneswar and were travelling to an undisclosed location in Vijayanagaram by the other three dalals. These three agents were, in turn, operating on behalf of other agents.

“It was further revealed that all of them are engaged in an organised crime of sabotaging the upcoming Sub Inspector exam. Their plan was to get the confidential question paper in Vijayanagaram secretly and then come back to Bhubaneswar and appear in the exam. For this purpose, all had agreed on a payment of Rs 25 lakh per candidate in instalments of Rs 10 lakh initially and Rs 15 lakh finally once the job is confirmed,” added the Odisha Police.

The cops also found during the investigation that many more dalals are involved in this racket, and efforts are on to arrest others.

Police are investigating the matter by registering a case at the Golanthara Police Station of the Berhampur Police district. The case has been registered under section 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 111, 61(2), 3(5) BNS, Sec 11(1)/12(1) of the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024.

All 117 persons who have been arrested will be forwarded to the court on Wednesday.

After the scam came to light, the OPRB on Tuesday cancelled the written examination of (CPSE), 2024, to be held on October 5 and 6. On December 20, 2024, the Odisha Police issued an advertisement for the recruitment of 933 posts of sub-inspectors.

Police sources revealed that around 1.53 lakh candidates have applied for the CPSE, 2024.

Following the cancellation of the examination, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday slammed the state government over the deferment of the exam, terming it a systematic failure of governance.

