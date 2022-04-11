Odisha police nab absconding drug peddler from Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar, April 11 Odisha police have arrested Thyil Shyam Sunder, an inter-state drug trafficker, from Hyderabad, the police said on Monday.

A team of Odisha police comprising officials from the Special Task Force (STF) and Malkangiri district police, with the assistance of the local police, arrested the drug peddler from Amberpet in Hyderabad on April 8, an STF official said.

After producing Sunder before the local court in Hyderabad, the Odisha police brought him to Malkangiri on transit remand.

This arrest was made against a case filed on October 3, 2021 at the Chitrakonda police station following the seizure of 1,051 kg marijuana.

Earlier, the police had arrested N. Balu of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh in connection with this case. During interrogation, Balu had confessed that he was transporting the contraband on the direction of Sunder.

