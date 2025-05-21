Odisha: Police Rescue Kidnapped Man in Cuttack; Several Arrested

Cuttack Police arrested several individuals for allegedly conspiring to extort money related to a collapsed trading firm, following the abduction of 31-year-old Sumer Anjan Behra on late Sunday night. According to DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, 42 Mowza Police Station received a complaint regarding Behra's abduction, prompting immediate action by the local IIC and special squad, utilizing CCTV footage and local inquiries.

Investigations revealed that the victim and some accused had prior involvement in a financial fraud case related to a trading firm, Sher Market Trading Firm in Bhubaneswar's Kharavel Nagar area, which had promised high returns to numerous investors during 2019-2020. The firm collapsed, leading to significant losses and alleged conspiracies to extort money from investors, police said. Further leads took the investigation towards Indrabada and Kendrapada areas. The police rescued the victim, who was being detained forcibly to coerce money repayment.

Several individuals, including a juvenile, have been arrested. The main accused include Rajesh, a professional gym owner in Kendrapada, who allegedly involved his gym attendees in the crime. (With ANI Inputs)