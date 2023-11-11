Odisha: Police seize drugs valued at over Rs 1 crore; 2 held

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 The Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Commissionerate Police (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack) has arrested two drug peddlers and seized brown sugar valued at Rs 1 crore from their possession during a raid at Fuleswari Basti in Bhubaneswar, an official said on Friday.

The police have identified the accused as Pradipta Sahu and Niranjan Pattjoshi of Delang area in Puri district.

The SCU's narcotics wing recently received information that some drug peddlers from Delanga area have been supplying a large consignment of brown sugar to sellers in different areas of Bhubaneswar.

"Following a month-long investigation, the SCU team laid a trap and contacted the accused drug peddlers posing as decoy customers. On Friday, we caught the accused persons red-handed who had come to Bhubaneswar to sell the drugs," said a police officer.

The duo will be produced in the court.

The SCU has so far seized a total of 1,420 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 1.42 crore, and 230 kg of ganja valued at Rs 23 lakh since its inception on May 10, 2023.

