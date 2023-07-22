Odisha police seizes leopard, deer skins

Bhubaneswar, July 22 The special task force (STF) of Odisha police has seized three leopard skins and three deer skins in Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday.

A team of STF conducted a raid at Sripali Chhaka under M. Rampur police station jurisdiction in Kalahandi district on Friday evening and seized the skins from the possession of wildlife criminals, the officer said.

The accused identified as Khageswar Putel (56) of Kalahandi district was apprehended. Putel could not produce any authority in support of possession of leopard skins and deer skins, for which he has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court.

The seized leopard and deer skins will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for biological examination.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and further investigation is on, said the STF official.

