Odisha police seizes two leopard skins; two arrested

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police has seized two leopard skins and arrested persons involved in the illegal trade in Mayurbhanj district, police officials said here on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the task force, with the help of forest officials, on Wednesday conducted a raid near S.C.B. Junior College, Ragdha, under Betanati police station of Mayurbhanj district and seized two leopard skins.

The accused have been identified as Prasanta Kumar Mohanty and Gora Bindhani, both natives of Mayurbhanj district, the police said.

The STF officials handed over the two criminals to the local forest authority. The police said they will send seized leopard skins to Wild Life Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination.

Since 2020, the STF has seized 24 leopard skins, 12 elephant tusks, seven deer skins, nine live pangolin and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 54 wildlife criminals involved in the illegal trade.

