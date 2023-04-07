Odisha: Police SI, another person caught taking bribe in Bhubaneswar
April 7, 2023
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 7 : One Sub-Inspector of Khandagiri police station and a person have been caught red-handed by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant in order to help him in a case earlier registered in Khandagiri police station, informed an official release.
The accused have been identified as Susanta Kumar Swain, a Sub-Inspector of the Police and a private person Chiranjiv Bala.
Detailing the incident, the release stated that on Thursday that Susanta Kumar Swain and a private person Chiranjiv Bala were caught red-handed by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant in order to help him in a case registered in Khandagiri PS.
"In the case, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case no. 9/2023 U /s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered," added the release.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
