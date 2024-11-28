Odisha police to keep strict vigil amid threat to DG-IGP Conference

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 Amidst the threat from pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the police commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate S. Dev Datta Singh on Thursday asserted that strict vigil has been kept on any potential threat from all anti-national elements during the DG and IGP Conference-2024 starting from Friday.

Speaking to media persons here, Singh said, “Strict vigil has been kept on any potential threat from such anti-national elements. There are several anti-national elements present in our country so we will ensure the event is held successfully to the best of our professional ability.”

Singh also said that the Odisha police, its specific anti-terror forces and the Intelligence Bureau are competent to tackle such elements.

The police commissioner also stated that such conferences are held to deal with such anti-national elements who are being neutralised regularly so that they can’t harm India.

He said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place keeping in view such challenges.

He said that more than 70 platoons of police force have been deployed for the three-day 59th DG and IGP conference-2024 going to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1.

Singh further added that Bhubaneswar has been placed under a robust security blanket of officials and personnel belonging to Odisha Police, Central Armed Police Forces, etc, for the event.

Notably, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, Pannun had earlier issued a fresh threat video urging the Naxalites, Maoists, Kashmiri terrorists to disrupt the DG and IGP Conference-2024.

The three-day grand event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau, DGPs of all states, DG of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), chiefs of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG).

