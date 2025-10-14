Odisha prepares for IMW 2025 with new maritime policies and strategic partnerships

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 Odisha will formally unveil the Odisha Inland Vessel Rules, 2025 and sign strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with key agencies during India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, aiming to boost inland water transport, infrastructure, and tourism.

The India Maritime Week 2025 will be held in Mumbai from October 27 to 31. As per an official press note issued on Tuesday, during the IMW 2025, the state will formally unveil the Odisha Inland Vessel Rules, reinforcing regulatory support for inland water transport.

The state government will also unveil a White Paper on the Odisha Maritime Perspective Plan (OMPP), outlining the long-term vision for integrated maritime development in Odisha.

It further stated that the state government will sign strategic MoUs with the Indian Ports Association (IPA), Paradip Port Authority (PPA), Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL), and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), to enhance infrastructure and promote tourism.

The Odisha Maritime Board (OMB), in its 6th Board Meeting held here on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to reclaiming its maritime legacy and emerging as a leading coastal economy.

“Odisha, with its rich maritime history and 480-km coastline, is strategically positioned to become a national and global maritime leader,” said Chief Secretary Ahuja during the board meeting of OMB.

He emphasised the importance of sustainable, technology-driven initiatives to drive inclusive growth and revive the state’s historical prominence in maritime trade. As Odisha prepares to participate as a State Partner at IMW 2025, the Board reviewed key initiatives and finalised a comprehensive roadmap to position the state as a hub of sustainable maritime development.

During the IMW, Odisha will showcase its emergence as a key player in green hydrogen production and export. Emphasis on shipbuilding, ship repair and recycling, captive jetty development, and port-led industrial growth, & Launch of initiatives to build a future-ready workforce for the maritime sector.

A Coffee Table Book celebrating Odisha’s maritime journey from ancient Kalinga’s naval prowess to its modern-day maritime ambitions will be launched during the upcoming national event in Mumbai.

