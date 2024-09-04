Odisha: Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Chandbali to Prevent BJP-BJD Clashes

On Wednesday, the Bhadrak district administration in Odisha imposed prohibitory orders around a college in Chandbali due to concerns over potential clashes between supporters of the BJP and BJD, according to police reports. This action is intended to ensure law and order during the foundation day celebrations of Motta Plus-III College.

“There could be clashes and violence among supporters of the two parties, as BJP state president Manmohan Samal and MP Abimanyu Sethi have been invited for the event, while local BJD MLA was not extended an invitation,” a district official said.

Police reported that Odisha BJD youth president Prince Rakesh and several party activists staged a demonstration on the college campus on Tuesday. In response, Bhadrak Sub-Collector Manoja Patra issued prohibitory orders under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for a one-kilometer radius around the college, including Kheranga Bazar, Nalgonda Bazar, Digachia market, and Motto market. The restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. on Wednesday until 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The orders, which were imposed in view of a report submitted by the inspector-in-charge of Chandbali police station, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated areas.

