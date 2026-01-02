Odisha: Public survey endorses EVM transparency, says BJP MP

Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on Friday welcomed the findings of a recent public survey, which indicated that a majority of people consider Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)-based polling to be transparent and trustworthy.

Reacting to the survey, Mahtab said the outcome clearly reflects public confidence in India’s electoral system, despite repeated questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the credibility of EVMs and the Election Commission of India.

He asserted that India has evolved into one of the world’s most robust and prosperous democratic systems, built on strong constitutional institutions.

“The Election Commission is a constitutional body and has consistently upheld the sanctity of free and fair elections. Casting doubts on such institutions without evidence only weakens democratic faith,” Mahatab said.

The senior BJP MP remarked that allegations against EVMs often surface only after electoral defeats, calling it a “tragic trend” in Indian politics.

He noted that when parties win elections, the same system is celebrated, but when results are unfavourable, attempts are made to discredit the process.

Mahtab further said that India’s electoral practices are far more advanced and transparent compared to many other democracies, adding that continuous monitoring, legal scrutiny, and constitutional safeguards ensure credibility in the polling process.

Emphasising democratic maturity, he said political parties should respect the verdict of the people and resolve differences within the constitutional framework rather than questioning institutions that form the backbone of Indian democracy.

Notably, the survey by the State Election Commission, Karnataka and published by the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority under the Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics revealed that most voters believed that elections in India are free and fair, and further stressed that the trust in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has increased.

The survey covered 5,100 respondents across 102 Assembly segments in the administrative divisions of Bengaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

The survey, named "Lok Sabha Elections 2024- Evaluation of endline survey of KAP (Knowledge, Attitude and Practice) of Citizens", was monitored by the Karnataka Monitoring Authority, Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics, Government of Karnataka. The survey was undertaken by the Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement, Bengaluru.

