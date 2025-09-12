Odisha: Puri servitors link Nepal’s turmoil to cessation of Kasturi supply for Lord Jagannath’s rituals

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 A section of servitors of the Jagannath Temple in Puri have expressed concerns over the ongoing turmoil in Nepal, linking it symbolically to the stoppage of Kasturi (musk) supply that was traditionally sent from Nepal for rituals of Lord Jagannath.

The servitors said that natural musk, earlier procured from Nepal, is an essential component in the temple’s daily and special rituals. It is primarily used during the Banak Lagi, a secret and significant ritual of adorning the deities, and also for protecting the sacred neem wood idols from insects while enhancing the beauty of Lord Jagannath’s face.

Recalling the historic Nepal-Puri Ties, Sarat Mohanty, a Chunara servitor, explained that musk is obtained from the musk deer found near Lake Mansarovar in the Kailash region in the Himalayas.

“This rare and invaluable substance was once regularly sent to Puri by the kings of Nepal, who maintained a strong spiritual bond with the Jagannath Temple,” he said.

According to the temple tradition, Nepal’s monarchs have the special privilege of worshipping Lord Jagannath directly on the Ratna Singhasana (bejewelled throne) whenever they visit Puri.

Mohanty also added that Nepal’s refusal to supply musk in recent decades, due to strict wildlife conservation laws, has disrupted temple rituals.

He even recalled that earlier occasions when the supply was halted coincided with natural disasters in Nepal, such as earthquakes.

"The prevailing instability in Nepal might have arisen due to the cessation of musk supply to the Jagannath Temple. The state and union governments should take necessary steps to ensure a steady supply of musk from Nepal so that our neighbouring country can progress and prosper," claimed servitor Mohanty.

Another servitor, Sanjay Kumar Dutta Mahapatra, also stressed the indispensability of musk in various rituals performed at the Jagannath Temple.

He said that the Nepalese king has stopped supplying musk to the 12th-century shrine since 2017. He claimed that Nepal's refusal to supply musk is the reason behind the sorry state of affairs in the neighbouring country.

He also claimed that the musk currently being provided by the temple administration is of lower quantity and quality.

The servitors concluded that without musk, not only are daily rituals affected, but an ancient spiritual bond between Nepal and Puri stands disrupted, which they believe has wider implications for both regions.

