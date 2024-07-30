Odisha: Railway Ministry sanctions Rs 275.01 cr for safety fencing work

Bhubaneswar, July 30 The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 275.01 crore for the provision of safety fencing along the railway tracks in the Bhadrak-Palasa and Khurda Road-Puri Railway Sections of the Khurda Road Division under East Coast Railway.

This project aims to facilitate the safe movement of trains at speeds up to 130 mph and beyond.

“To ensure effective fencing and avoid any disruptions, the Ministry has decided to construct boundary walls nearer to the tracks. The current plan involves erecting fencing at the boundary of Railway Land, with the actual distance to be determined by the zonal railway authorities based on site conditions, maintenance requirements, multi-tracking works, the level of trespassing and the overall effectiveness of the proposed fencing,” said East Coast Railway sources.

The Railways through this initiative also aim to seal the entry to the rail tracks at level crossings, ROBs (flyovers), RUBs (underpasses), bridges and other critical locations requiring access control.

Also, cattle grazing near the tracks will be restricted from moving towards the Railway Line due to the safety fencing ensuring smooth traffic movement and preventing loss of livestock and wildlife.

Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed in Lok Sabha that safety fencing would be strategically implemented at vulnerable locations to support the running of Vande Bharat trains at speeds between 110 kmph and 130 kmph.

For speeds exceeding 130 mph, continuous safety fencing will be installed along the entire track length.

“The Ministry of Railways remains committed to advancing railway safety and infrastructure to meet the growing demands of semi-high-speed train travel in India. This safety fencing project marks a significant step towards achieving these goals, ensuring a safer and more efficient railway network for the nation,” added the ECoR.

--IANS

