Odisha: Ranchi Resident Attempts to Climb Puri’s Shree Jagannath Temple, Nabbed by Police

Police has detained Ranchi man for attempting to climb the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. This incident took place on Saturday (August 16). Man, identified as Pancham Mahot, had already climbed around 5-7 feet on the south side of the 12th-century shrine when personnel of the Shree Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) stopped him.

According to PTI report accused is being questioned at the Singhadwara police station at present. man appears to be mentally unstable, as per preliminary investigation, a police officer said. Few days ago similar incident took place in Odisha’s Ganjam district, were a person had climbed the temple creating security concerns.

Also Read: Thane Dahi Handi 2025: Konkan Nagar Govinda Pathak Creates World Record, Wins Rs 25 Lakh (Watch Video)

Police reported that a man wrote threatening messages on the walls of the Budhi Maa Thakurani temple along Puri's Heritage Corridor on August 13.