Odisha reports two JN.1 cases

Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 Odisha on Thursday reported two cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1.

Sources in the Health and Family Welfare Department said that of the two infected persons, one is from Sundargarh while the other is from Bhubaneswar.

The patient from Sundargarh has recovered completely, while the elderly patient from Bhubaneswar is still undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Only one Covid positive case has been reported -- from Angul district -- on Thursday.

“There are 28 active Covid cases in the state out, of which two have been found infected with the JN.1 sub-variant through genome sequencing. The one from Sundargarh, a Kerala returnee, was under home isolation before fully recovering from the disease, while the other patient -- an 83-year-old person from Bhubaneswar -- is being treated at a private hospital in the city,” said Odisha Health Services Director, Bijay Mohapatra.

Mohapatra told mediapersons that none from the contacts of the patient from Sundargarh has been found symptomatic.

He also advised people not to panic over the JN.1 sub-variant.

