Odisha: Rescue operations on to save infant found in borewell

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 A newborn was into stuck in a borewell near Laripali village in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Tuesday.

As per the local sources, a woman while passing by a cashew nut forest heard the cry of an infant at around 12 .30 p.m. on Tuesday. She immediately called the villagers who reached the spot and informed the fire service officials and the police.

The locals suspect that someone had thrown the newborn into the 15 ft deep borewell and later left the place covering the face of the borewell with a stone.

After being informed, the district administration swung into action and started an operation to rescue the infant. A team of doctors and other officials are also present at the spot. Three JCB machines have been engaged in the rescue operation.

“We have so far found that the child is alive and efforts are on to rescue the child. Oxygen is being provided inside the borewell. The cry of the infant can be heard. We are ready with all the emergency medications and waiting for the rescue of the infant who is one or two-day old,” said a doctor.

