Odisha: Retired army man attacks cops, injures two

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 A disgruntled retired army man has become nuisance for the Police in Banki area of the Cuttack district in Odisha as two more cops Sunday sustained grievous injuries in a murderous attack by the said army man.

The accused army man has been identified as Saroj Kumar Das of Harirajpur in Banki.

Saroj assaulted the cops when they were trying to nab the ex-army man who has been on the run since the last few months.

Sources said that the police had received information that Saroj has come to a local garage for the servicing of his car.

They said that a team of Banki Police immediately was rushed to the spot to catch the army man but he suddenly attacked the cops with a sharp weapon and fled the spot.

The injured cops have been identified as Sub Inspector, Sambit Kumar Swain and Uttam Kumar Kar, a constable of the Banki police station. The cops are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

“We have been conducting raids at different places to nab the accused who will be behind the bars soon. There are different forums for the redressal of anyone’s grievance. Such violent behaviour is not acceptable under any circumstances,” said a senior police official.

Saroj is wanted in two cases registered at the Banki Police station on different charges such as murderous attack, rioting, attempt to murder etc.

On September 1, Saroj armed with a sword and hammer vandalised an ATM kiosk at Kacheri Ground in Banki reportedly over alleged police indifference. Police tried to placate him but he did not listen to the cops and even threatened to attack them before fleeing the spot.

The cops again tried to nab the accused while he was holding a meeting of some youths of his village on September 5.

Saroj and his supporters attacked the police team when they tried to arrest him. A lady SI identified as Madhusmita Behera was injured in the attack.

He has been playing hide and seek with the Banki Police for the last few months.

Saroj had earlier told the media that he took the law into his hands as the police did not take any action against a person who allegedly cheated the ex-army man.

He had reportedly lodged several complaints with the Banki Police seeking justice, but to no avail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor