Odisha Road Accident: 5 Dead, Several Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Sundargarh

In an tragic accident, at least five people, including two women, died in collision between a truck and a bus with passengers on board in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Thursday, September 25, 2025. This accident took place on National Highway 520 around 11 am at a place near K Baling Police Station.

According to PTI, Local police, fire and emergency service personnel have been engaged in the rescue operation, he said, adding that injured persons have been taken to a nearby government hospital.

According to K Baling Police Station sub-inspector Basudev Behera, the accident occurred when a bus heading to Koida from Rourkela took the wrong route due to road repairs.