Odisha Road Accident: 5 Dead, Several Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Sundargarh
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 25, 2025 15:29 IST2025-09-25T15:29:03+5:302025-09-25T15:29:25+5:30
In an tragic accident, at least five people, including two women, died in collision between a truck and a bus ...
In an tragic accident, at least five people, including two women, died in collision between a truck and a bus with passengers on board in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Thursday, September 25, 2025. This accident took place on National Highway 520 around 11 am at a place near K Baling Police Station.
According to PTI, Local police, fire and emergency service personnel have been engaged in the rescue operation, he said, adding that injured persons have been taken to a nearby government hospital.
According to K Baling Police Station sub-inspector Basudev Behera, the accident occurred when a bus heading to Koida from Rourkela took the wrong route due to road repairs.Open in app