Odisha: Road mishaps claimed 25,934 lives from 2018-2022

Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 As many as 25,934 persons lost their lives in road mishaps across Odisha between 2018 and 2022, Transport Minister Tukuni Sahoo informed the state Assembly on Thursday.

As per the information shared by Sahoo, the maximum number of persons died in road accidents in the state in 2022 at 5,467, while 5,333 deaths were reported in 2019.

Meanwhile, as many as 51,873 persons sustained severe and minor injuries during the above-mentioned period, Sahoo said.

The minister also informed the House that the state government has awarded Rs 1,568.50 lakh as compensation to the injured persons and relatives of persons who died in road mishaps from 2019 till so far in 2023.

The state government pays Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those sustaining serious injuries as compensation.

