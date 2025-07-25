Odisha: Rs 1.44 Crore Cash, Gold Biscuits and Coins Unearthed From Jeypore Deputy Ranger's Flat (See Pics and Video)

Odisha Vigilance officials unearthed Rs 1.44 Crore in cash, gold coins, and biscuits from the deputy ranger-Jeypore, Rama Chandra Nepak's home in Koraput district, during the raid on Friday morning, July 25. According to the news agency ANI, the cash was concealed in a secret treasury in his apartment at Golden Heights Residential Apartment in Jeypore Town.

The Vigilance team deployed cash counting, marching, and ornaments weighing equipment at the house to determine the value of alleged uncounted assets found at Nepak's flat.

Koraput, Odisha | In ongoing searches against Deputy Ranger-Jeypore, Rama Chandra Nepak, Rs 1.4 Crores (approx) concealed in a secret treasury in his apartment have been unearthed. The total cash recovery is approximately Rs 1.44 Crores. Four gold biscuits and 16 gold coins have… pic.twitter.com/JIZaagWt4M — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

Nepak initially started working as a Village Forest Worker on March 9, 1989, in the Social Forestry Division at Koraput, according to the Sambad. He was later posted to the Jeypore Forest Division after the merger of Social Forestry with the Territorial Forest Division. His currently having a gross monthly salary of Rs 76,880 and a net salary of Rs 69,680.

The raids were conducted at his flat after he was alleged to possess disproportionate assets to his known sources of income. A 40-member Vigilance team—comprising 6 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, 9 ASIs, and other supporting staff—conducted searches at various locations, including in Jeypore and Bhubaneswar.