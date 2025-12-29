Odisha Shocker: Couple Ends Life in Deserted Forest After Argument, Leaving 5-Year-Old Son Behind

Odisha: In tragic turn of events a couple from Deogarh district in Odisha committed suicide by consuming poison leaving behind their 5-year-old son. They took this extreme step over domestic dispute. According to reports, Dumant Manjhi (34) and his wife Rinki Manjhi (28) were returning from their in-laws' house with their son on Saturday, December 27, 2025 evening. On the way, near Dalak Chhaka, they had a fierce argument. In a fit of rage, they stopped their motorcycle by the roadside, went into the nearby forest, and ended their lives by drinking pesticide.

The most heartbreaking part of this incident is that their 5-year-old son spent the entire night sitting beside his parents' dead bodies in the dark, deserted forest. Little boy did not understand what had happened when his parents fell unconscious. He sat beside them all night. As soon as dawn broke on Sunday, the boy somehow managed to reach the road outside the forest and, crying, informed passersby about the incident.

Locals immediately called the police. Dumant had died on the spot, while Rinki died while being taken to a hospital in Cuttack. The police have registered a case, and the innocent child is currently under medical observation. The incident has caused widespread grief.