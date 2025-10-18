Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl From Bihar Allegedly Gang-raped in Bhubaneswar, Condition Critical

Minor girl from Bihar got allegedly gang raped in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on late Friday, October 18, 2025 night. As per the information, girl was found lying unconscious with many injuries on the road side. Police are currently investigating the CCTV footage from thee area is being examined, said S Dev Datt Singh.

According to reports, minor girl sought medical attention at Capital Hospital, where doctors discovered injuries suggestive of sexual assault. They alerted police via the hospital outpost, and the girl was admitted for treatment and observation. Upon arrival at the hospital, police found the girl unable to provide coherent answers, appearing to be in severe shock and possibly concealing facts. Preliminary medical findings suggest she may have been forced to consume a contraceptive pill, exacerbating her condition. Police reports indicate she may belong to a nomadic trading community from Bihar, currently residing in the Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar. To date, no family member or guardian has come forward, nor has a missing person complaint been filed.

Capital police have initiated a suo motu case based on the medical report and are working to trace her relatives and identify the suspect. The victim, who was rescued and remains in critical condition in the ICU, is under medical supervision at Capital Hospital while police await further medical findings to support the ongoing investigation.