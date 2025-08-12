Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Gang Raped in Kendrapara, 5 Including Relative Detained

Odisha reports another case of sexual assault were a 15-year-old girl got raped by five people. Amongst the accused one was her close relatives. This horrific incident took place at a village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, said police. According to PTI reports 10th standard student lodged a complaint with the Rajnagar Police Station on Monday.

Complainant stated that accused who is relative came for Raksha Bandhan on August 9, took victim to her a deserted place by telling her that they are visiting temple where she was gang-raped. Officer said, All five accused have been detained and are being interrogated.

He alleged that four others nearby also raped her. Police stated the crime appeared pre-planned, with a relative of the girl as the main suspect. The accused threatened her if she revealed the incident. "All five accused have been detained and are being questioned. Medical examinations will be conducted on the complainant and the accused. The investigation is underway," the officer added.