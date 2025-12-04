Odisha Shocker: Son Sets Mother on Fire After She Refuses Money for Liquor in Bhadrak

Shocking case of crime has came to light from Odisha's Bhadrak district, where son allegedly set his mother on fire for not giving money. Police said on Thursday, woman suffered severe burn injuries after assault. The incident took place at Galaganda village within Tihidi police limits.

Accused identified as Debashish Nayak is a substance abuser, fled the spot after allegedly setting his mother ablaze. Preliminary reports indicate Debashish allegedly attacked his mother, Jyotsnarani Nayak (65), after she refused to give him money for liquor. Police, citing local residents, stated that after she collapsed, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

Hearing the woman's screams, neighbors rushed to the scene, but the accused had already fled, according to Tihidi police station in-charge Satyabrata Graharaj. The woman was initially taken to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital before being transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to her deteriorating condition, police stated.

A neighbor, Subrata Nayak, reported that arguments between Debashis and his mother were common, but no one anticipated he would set her on fire for refusing him money for liquor.