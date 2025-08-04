Odisha Shocker: Villagers Accused of Killing Man Over Witchcraft Suspicion, 14 Detained

A devasting incident has taken place where a man from Odisha was allegedly killed by locals of Malasapdar village. A man was allegedly killed by residents of Malasapadar village who suspected him that he is practicing witchcraft. Villagers allegedly throttled the man to death, cut off his private part and then dumped the body in nearby dam. As per the PTI reported the body was recovered on Sunday morning.

Following the report Mohana Police has detained around 14 people in connection to the killing, said sub Sub-divisional police officer of G Udayagiri, Suresh Chandra Tripathy. According to the report, villagers suspect Gopal of causing a middle-aged woman's death through black magic two weeks ago.

Also Read: Bhagalpur Tragedy: 5 Kanwariyas Killed in Bihar as Pickup Van Carrying DJ Overturns After Hitting Live Wire on Shahkund-Sultanganj Road

As per the information the 35-year-old deceased identified as Gopal left the village along with his family members and shifted to his father-in-law's place in Ganjam district, asking his sister-in-law to take care of his cattle and goats. On Saturday, 2nd August, Gopal returned to his village to take his domestic animals when he was abducted and killed. His body was sent for postmortem. A detailed investigation has been launched by the police.