Odisha: Special Gram Sabhas to be held across PESA areas tomorrow

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced that special Gram Sabhas will be organised on December 24 across all PESA areas in the state on the occasion of the National PESA Mahotsav.

In a video message shared on the official X handle of CMO, CM Majhi extended warm greetings to the tribal communities of the Scheduled Areas in Odisha on the occasion of the National PESA Mahotsav, to be jointly organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Chief Minister, in his message, said the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA), which came into force on December 24, 1996, has played a crucial role in strengthening grassroots democracy in tribal regions.

Majhi noted that Odisha is a leading state in the country in conducting Panchayat elections in accordance with the provisions of the PESA Act, ensuring greater participation of tribal communities in democratic processes.

Notably, in 1997, Odisha amended its primary Panchayat Acts - the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, 1964, the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Act, 1959, and the Odisha Zilla Parishad Act, 1961- to incorporate the provisions of the (PESA) Act, 1996, to empower local self-governance in Scheduled Areas.

Highlighting the significance of the National PESA Mahotsav, the Chief Minister said the event will see participation from the Scheduled Areas of 10 PESA states, including Odisha. Panchayat representatives, along with women and youth from various tribal communities, will showcase traditional sports, dance, music, and rich cultural heritage during the two-day festival.

The Chief Minister further informed that special Gram Sabhas will be organised on December 24 across all PESA areas.

He appealed to citizens of the Scheduled Areas to participate in the Gram Sabhas in large numbers and strengthen democracy at the grassroots level.

