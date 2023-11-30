Odisha: Spotting vigilance team at his doorstep, JE escapes

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 A junior engineer of state Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWS&S) department fled when the state vigilance officials arrived at his residence early on Thursday amid charges of accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 A junior engineer of state Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWS&S) department fled when the state vigilance officials arrived at his residence early on Thursday following allegations of accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

"When the team knocked on the door of his residence in the morning at Jagamara, Bhubaneswar, Sunil Kumar Padhy, the junior engineer, apprehending trouble, went to the terrace of his building and jumped onto the adjacent building and escaped," said vigilance sources.

He was reportedly nabbed from a neighbour's house after around seven hours.

Meanwhile, Padhy denied the allegations of fleeing away from his house.

Speaking to media persons, Padhy said, "I did not flee and am fully ready to cooperate with the vigilance officials."

