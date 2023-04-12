Odisha STF arrests one person with leopard skin

Bhubaneswar, April 12 The special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch has seized a leopard skin and arrested a wildlife criminal in Sambalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

On a tip off, the STF team conducted a raid near Champali river embankment under Naktideula police station limits in Sambalpur district on Tuesday and seized the leopard skin from the possession of a person.

