Odisha STF arrests one person with leopard skin
By IANS | Published: April 12, 2023 06:18 PM2023-04-12T18:18:05+5:302023-04-12T18:30:44+5:30
Bhubaneswar, April 12 The special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch has seized a leopard skin and arrested a wildlife criminal in Sambalpur district, police said on Wednesday.
On a tip off, the STF team conducted a raid near Champali river embankment under Naktideula police station limits in Sambalpur district on Tuesday and seized the leopard skin from the possession of a person.
