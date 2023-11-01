Odisha STF seizes drugs valued at over Rs 1cr; one held

Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested a drug peddler and seized brown sugar -- valued at over Rs 1 crore, during a raid at Tigiria in Cuttack district.

The arrested individual has been identified as Suryakanta Mantry, 32, a resident of Bindhanima.

"Following a tip-off, our team carried out a raid on October 31 and arrested accused Suryakanta, an engineering diploma-holder. He was waiting for a customer near Kalibiri Bridge in Tigiria.

"During search,brown sugar weighing a little over 1kg estimated to be valued at around Rs 1.22 crore, and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession," said Kishore Kumar Panigrahi, Superintendent of Police, STF.

The STF on Wednesday presented the accused drug peddler before a court that remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.

"The accused has been engaged in the illegal trade of contraband drugs for the last one year. We will move court seeking remand of Suryakanta to unearth the involvement of others in the racket," Panigrahi added.

