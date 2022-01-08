Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art marks completion of 150 cr vaccine doses, appeals people to follow COVID protocols

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art at Puri beach to mark the completion of 150 crore vaccine doses across the country and appealed people to follow COVID protocols.

Speaking to , Sudarsan said, "India has completed 150 crore COVID-19 vaccination drive, through my art, I want to thank all the people who are working day and night for achieving this milestone."

As cases of Omicron variants are rising in the country, "I request all the people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government," he said.

India achieved yet another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150 crore mark on Friday.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya thanked the citizens of the country and said that India continues to be a world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 7.74 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

