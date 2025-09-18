Odisha surpasses national target by planting over 1.49 Crore saplings in single day under PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Odisha has set a national benchmark by planting over 1.49 crore saplings in a single day as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

While the nationwide target stood at 75 lakh saplings, Odisha’s exceptional contribution — nearly double the total national goal — stood out as a green salute to both the environment and the Prime Minister’s vision.

The campaign witnessed participation from nearly 4 lakh volunteers across the state, including government departments, local bodies, environmental groups, and enthusiastic citizens.

Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia hailed the initiative as a milestone in environmental conservation.

Speaking to IANS, Khuntia said, “We are grateful to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for guiding and supporting this remarkable campaign. It’s not just about planting trees — it’s about securing the future for generations to come."

The Minister also announced the implementation of special monitoring mechanisms to ensure sapling survival, with panchayats tasked with long-term care and protection.

“We expect that within 18 months, most of the planted saplings will be well-rooted, making maintenance easier and more efficient,” he added.

Khuntia reaffirmed the state’s commitment to combating climate change, global warming, and ecological imbalance, stating that plantation drives will continue as part of Odisha’s broader sustainability agenda.

Prime Minister Modi, born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, has become one of the most influential global leaders of our time. Coming from humble beginnings — his father, Damodardas Modi, ran a tea stall, while his mother, Heeraben, was a homemaker — PM Modi’s rise is a story of grit and determination.

He left home at the age of 17 to travel across India, later joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where discipline and service became central to his life. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi’s early years were shaped by spiritual pursuit and activism, including participation in the movement against the Emergency.

Joining the BJP in 1985, PM Modi went on to serve four terms as Gujarat’s Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. He was sworn in as India’s 14th Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term.

