Odisha: Three arrested for attempting to rape woman

Police arrested three persons for an alleged attempt to rape a woman, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on December 11 (Sunday) and came to light after the woman lodged a complaint on Monday on the basis of which police arrested the three.

The accused have been identified as Debashis Pradhan alias Malinga, Deepak Kumar Sethy and Swadhin Kumar Nayak alias Sanu- all residents of Bhubaneswar.

Addressing a press conference here, ACP Sanjeev Satpathy said that the other eight accused are still absconding.

"I would like to inform you all that on December 12 in the morning, one lady reported in writing in Mancheswar PS that on December 11 night while she was sleeping with her child, one Malinga entered her house and attempted to outrage her modesty and assaulted her as well as her child along with his associates," the police said.

As per the victim, the incident took place during a birthday celebration.

According to the complaint, Deepak had arranged a birthday party to which his "antisocial" friends were invited. During the celebration, they created heavy noise in the building.

"The complainant who is a neighbour had requested them to celebrate the birthday silently. After that, the accused persons attempt to molest the woman. The accused who were forwarded to court are Malinga, Swadhin and Deepak," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

