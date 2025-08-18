Odisha: Three arrested in minor girl’s gangrape case

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 Police arrested three persons in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in the Jujumara police station area of Sambalpur district in Odisha on Sunday, informed Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, on Monday.

“A case regarding the gangrape of a minor girl has been registered at the Jujumara Police Station. The police team of Jujumura, led by SDPO Rairakhol, immediately swung into action and arrested three accused out of the five persons named in the FIR lodged by the complainant,” added Sambalpur SP.

He further added that the local police are carrying out raids at different places to nab the two other accused persons who are still at large. The culprits committed the crime near the village of the minor victim on Sunday evening. The minor victim had gone to answer nature's call when the accused persons sexually abused her.

The Sambalpur SP further noted that some of the accused also hail from the same village the victim belongs to.

Police sources stated that an investigation into the case is on and more details regarding the incident will be revealed soon.

In another case, the Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, stated that the Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor girl at Sikharpur under the Chauliaganj police station area of the city on August 8.

As per reports, the minor victim, along with one of her friends, had gone shopping in the Badambadi area of the city on August 8. While returning home, the victim felt thirsty and asked the accused if he had any water. When he said no, the victim’s friend went to a shop at Sikharpur to buy a bottle of water, leaving her alone in the auto-rickshaw. The accused allegedly took advantage of the situation and misbehaved with the victim.

She also alleged that when she resisted his advances, the accused threatened to burn the victim by pouring petrol on her. On August 16, she filed a complaint with the police at Chauliaganj police station.

