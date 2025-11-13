Odisha to host energy leaders’ summit in Puri in Dec

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 The Odisha Energy Department on Thursday announced that the state will host the Global Energy Leaders’ Summit (GELS) 2025 in Puri from 5-7 December.

According to an official statement, the logo of the event, symbolising harmony between nature and innovation, was released on Thursday by Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik, along with Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister (Energy, Agriculture & Farmer Empowerment), Odisha.

The official website www.gelsodisha2025.com for the Summit was also launched on Thursday. It further added that the theme for the Summit is “Powering India: Sufficiency, Balance, Innovation”.

These three interlinked priorities focus on ensuring sufficient and efficient power, balancing ecology and economy, and fostering innovative solutions for the sector.

GELS brings together Union and State Energy Ministers and Secretaries, policymakers, innovators, researchers and industry leaders to drive India’s shared energy future.

The Summit will be the start of a process to set up a platform for dialogue between energy leaders of various states with national and global leaders in the sector.

The summit will focus on meeting India’s rising energy demand and strengthening the reliability and security of supply, promoting sustainable growth without compromising ecological imperatives, and accelerating the energy transition through frontier technologies and digital tools.

A key highlight of the Summit will be to take up contemporary and futuristic trends in the energy sector. Topics for discussions include small and modular nuclear plants, green hydrogen, digital security of grids, etc.

The department, in its official statement, also informed that this will be the first such pan-India initiative. The concept has led to considerable positive impact in other parts of the world, like a forum for Education Ministers & Secretaries in Latin America.

Speaking on the announcement, Union Minister Naik said, “Energy sufficiency is not only about meeting demand but ensuring reliability and resilience. GELS will play an important role in achieving Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of sustainability and cooperative federalism and for India to achieve Net Zero by 2070.”

He added that the summit “reflects India’s commitment to an innovation-driven, sustainable energy future.”

Energy Ministers from other countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Bhutan have been invited and are expected to join.

