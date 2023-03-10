Odisha to implement 'Livelihoods Cluster Development' initiative for economic empowerment of tribal communities

With the aim to empower the tribal communities, the Odisha government to implement the 'Livelihoods Cluster Development' initiative under "Mukhya Mantri Janajati Jeebika Mission" through the State sector scheme "ST Livelihood and Income Generating Programme".

The programme will be run by the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department

The decision regarding this was taken in the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, which was tabled in the state assembly on Friday.

"The new State-funded initiative will be implemented in 119 Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) blocks of the State through 22 IT DAs utilising a total outlay of Rs 500 crore over a period of three years, till 2026," said the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department in a statement.

As per the State government, more than 1.5 lakh tribal households will be supported by ensuring timely access to quality inputs, infrastructure support incidental to livelihood, the introduction of better production practices, training and capacity-building support and marketing assistance in a convergence mode.

ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, through this new scheme, will enable the tribal households to venture into well-planned farm-based and off-farm livelihood activities at the household level for enhancing their income and quality of life on a sustained basis. This new initiative will supplement the Odisha government's vision of improving lives and livelihoods of tribal communities in the state by enhancing their economic power and strengthening their sources of livelihood, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor