Odisha tops in cyber crime cases against women under IT Act: NCRB

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4: Though Odisha witnessed modest improvement in its dismal record on crime against women in 2022, yet the state holds the top spot in cases related to cyber offences against women registered under the Information Technology Act in the same year.

As per the latest 'Crime in India' report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Odisha registered 23648 crime cases against women in 2022 as opposed to 31352 registered in 2021.

However, the state recorded as many as 542 cases under the IT Act for cyber crime offences against women in the state during 2022. Uttar Pradesh followed Odisha with 457 cases while Karnataka registered 235 cases under the IT Act for offences against women.

Odisha registered 269 cases for publishing or transmitting obscene videos and pictures of women and girls online which is the second highest in the country in 2022.

Similarly, as many as 273 cases registered against cyber criminals in 2022 for morphing pictures of women and creating fake profiles online.

The NCRB report also reveals that Odisha Police have registered 33 cases in 2022 against different persons for keeping various child pornography videos and pictures.

Odisha was among the top five states registering maximum number of cases on the charges of assault on women with the intention to outrage the modesty of a woman victim. As many as 7327 cases were registered in the state for assaulting women during 2022.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan registered 11512, 10548 and 8508 number of cases for violence against women respectively.

Odisha is also among the top ten states with maximum number of rape cases related to the kidnapping of women.

Odisha with 1464 cases holds the sixth position among states that reported highest rape cases in 2022.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan holds the top spot with 5399 rape cases in 2022.

Similarly, Odisha with 1720 cases finds a place among the top ten states having maxmimum child rape cases under the POCSO act in the country.

The state also recorded 5308 women kidnapping cases in 2022.

