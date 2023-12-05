Odisha tops list in deaths due to accidental fire

Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 Odisha continues to top the list of states registering the highest number of deaths due to accidental fire in the country.

The latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on ‘Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India’ has revealed that 1219 persons including 906 males and 313 females died in fire accidents in the state during 2022.

Odisha recorded minor decrease in fire accident deaths in 2022 compared to 1248 deaths due to fire mishaps in 2021.

Meanwhile, Odisha also recorded 1222 fire mishaps which were highest among states in 2022. As per the report, the country witnessed as many as 7,566 cases of fire accidents during 2022.

The state accounted for 16.2 percent of the total fire mishaps occurred in the country in 2022.

As many as 446 persons including 403 males and 43 females died in 449 fire mishaps which occurred due to electric short circuit during 2022.

The NCRB report also said that Odisha witnessed maximum accidental deaths due to the forces of nature such as lightning, heat or sun stroke, exposure of cold, drowning, falls, poisoning and accidental fire. The state has also recorded as many as 2445 accidental deaths due to these causes in 2022.

Similarly, Odisha with 316 deaths, held the third spot among the states with highest number of deaths due to lightning in 2022.

The NCRB report also reveals that Odisha after Maharashtra registered the maximum number of deaths due to accidental falls in 2022. The state registered 2324 deaths while Maharashtra reported 4236 persons died due to accidental fall in 2022.

The state also witnessed the second highest snake bite deaths in the country in 2022. As many as 1052 persons including 932 males and 120 females died due to snake bite in Odisha during 2022.

Madhya Pradesh with 2487 deaths topped the list in snake bite fatalities in the country during 2022.

