Odisha Tragedy: 25 Injured as Passenger Bus Falls into Drain After Collision with Tractor (Watch Video)

In an tragic incident a passenger bus, carrying around 35 passengers, fell into a nearby drain after a tractor coming from the opposite direction collided with it on the Balasore-Fuladi road near Nuniajodi Bridge in odisha. As per the report out of 25 passengers who were injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Locals, Fire Department and Odisha Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel carried out the rescue operation.

#WATCH | Balasore, Odisha: A passenger bus, carrying around 35 passengers, fell into a nearby drain after a tractor coming from the opposite direction collided with it on the Balasore-Fuladi road near Nuniajodi Bridge. 25 passengers injured. The injured were rushed to the… pic.twitter.com/edQUJ2CxKA — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

In separate incident a tragic road accident occurred on Tuesday, May 6, in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir when a passenger bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. The incident resulted in the death of two individuals and injuries to more than 35 others.

According to reports, the bus was en route from Ghani village to Mendhar when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and fall into a gorge. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Majid and Noor Hussain.