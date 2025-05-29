Odisha Tragedy: Youth Dies During Physical Test for Home Guard Recruitment

A shocking incident took place in Odisha where a youth who was appearing for Physical test for Home Gaurd recruitment in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Thursday morning died. While seven others were hospitalised. The incident occurred during a 2 km running test held between Ranipenth and Padmapur near Parlakhemundi, the district headquarters.

The deceased has been identified as Sulant Mishal, a resident of Parisal village in Gajapati district, police said. According to PTI sources, Mishal suddenly collapsed just 30 seconds before completing the run.He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Seven other candidates who fell ill during the physical test are currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief and announced ₹4 lakh compensation for the family of Sulant Mishal, who died during a Home Guard recruitment physical examination in Gajapati. Seven other candidates who fell ill during the test are receiving treatment at the same hospital.