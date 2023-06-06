Odisha train accident is Mamata Banerjee's conspiracy, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was responsible for the Odisha train accident. where approximately 275 people lost their lives. The tragic incident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods train colliding on separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district on June 2.

This incident (Odisha train accident) is TMC's conspiracy. They are behind the incident," Adhikari alleged."Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state. Why are they afraid of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation?" he said. Adhikari stressed the need to uncover the alleged conspiracy from its very roots as he questioned the TMC's reluctance to support a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation, especially when the place of occurrence of the accident is in Odisha. Meanwhile, BJP said that the inquiry into the accident would unravel the truth, and reminded TMC that railway accidents had occurred during Mamata Banerjee's term as railway minister.

At least 278 people have been killed and over 1000 were injured in a horrific three-train collision. The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.More than 51 hours after the triple train collision, passenger trains resumed operations on the repaired tracks, after restoration works were undertaken on a war footing, on Monday